Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Shares Up 10.8%

Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating) shot up 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. 376,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Healthcare Capital Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.74.

About Healthcare Capital

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

