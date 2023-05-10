Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Shares Up 10.8%

Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating) shot up 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. 376,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Healthcare Capital Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.74.
About Healthcare Capital
Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare Capital (HCCC)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.