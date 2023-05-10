Hedera (HBAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.43 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $16.43 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0541 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00055276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00037429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018920 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,341,221,372 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,300,103,547.361084 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05436161 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $23,568,856.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

