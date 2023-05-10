Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $221.77 and last traded at $220.89. 35,701 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 25,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.10.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.29.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.2591 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

