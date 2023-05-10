Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. Hillenbrand also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 4.2 %

HI opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

