Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.88-$0.94 EPS.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Hillenbrand stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

