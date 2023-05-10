HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $720.00 million-$745.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.32 million. HireRight also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.30-1.43 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded HireRight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.98.

HireRight Trading Down 6.1 %

HRT stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 445,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,376. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 million, a P/E ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23.

Insider Activity

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.03 million.

In other news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $58,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,341,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,978,469 shares of company stock valued at $21,110,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in HireRight in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in HireRight by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

