HNI (NYSE:HNI) Trading Up 10.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.5% during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $27.88. Approximately 112,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 273,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. HNI had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $479.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on HNI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of HNI by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

