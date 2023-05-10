Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Price Up 1%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) shares rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 253 ($3.19). Approximately 354,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 379,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.50 ($3.16).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOWL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.23) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 350 ($4.42) to GBX 360 ($4.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £434.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,204.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 239.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 234.

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Hollywood Bowl Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 11.53 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,714.29%.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Laurence Keen sold 158,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.14), for a total value of £395,496.66 ($499,049.41). 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

(Get Rating)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.