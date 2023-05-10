Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,044,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,270 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.55% of Hope Bancorp worth $39,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,042 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,421,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,915,000 after buying an additional 801,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after buying an additional 469,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after acquiring an additional 257,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,414,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,996,000 after acquiring an additional 196,813 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $922.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In related news, Director William J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dale S. Zuehls bought 12,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $295,602.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.