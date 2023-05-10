Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hostess Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.08-$1.13 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.08 to $1.13 EPS.

Shares of TWNK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.41. 1,659,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000.

TWNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

