Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Hostess Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.08 to $1.13 EPS.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $26.43. 1,116,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,901. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,790,000 after acquiring an additional 96,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,330,000 after purchasing an additional 289,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320,776 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

