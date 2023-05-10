H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Barrington Research

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $48.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.49% from the company’s previous close.

HRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,251,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,975. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 679.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 981,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.