Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BOSSY. Bank of America downgraded Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($53.85) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 896. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.24. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

About Hugo Boss

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.10. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hugo Boss AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. Its brands include BOSS and HUGO. It also focuses on the development and distribution of fragrances, eyewear, watches, and children’s fashion. The company was founded by Hugo Ferdinand Boss in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

