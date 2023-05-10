Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 66,755 shares during the quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.14. 5,109,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,130,887. The company has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.