ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $483.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.96 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. ICF International updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.45 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS.

ICF International Price Performance

ICF International stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.55. ICF International has a 12 month low of $88.98 and a 12 month high of $121.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $43,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ICF International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

