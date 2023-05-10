Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Price Down 5%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.60. 171,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 324,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMTX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Immatics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $756.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
