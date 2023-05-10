Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Price Down 5%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.60. 171,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 324,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMTX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Immatics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Immatics Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $756.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Immatics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Immatics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Immatics by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 49.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

