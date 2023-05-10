Immunic (IMUX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Immunic to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.81). On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IMUX opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.86. Immunic has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 2,552.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 456,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 5,328.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 418,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMUX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

