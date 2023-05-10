Immunic (IMUX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Immunic to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.81). On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Immunic Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of IMUX opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.86. Immunic has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on IMUX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunic (IMUX)
- 3 Attractive Mid-Cap Tech Stocks Getting Set to Report
- Is Paypal Buyable On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Airbnb Stock, a Look Ahead and What The Post-Earnings Dip Means
- Darden Expects Ruth’s Chris Acquisition To Boost EPS
- Will Short Covering Mean Price Gains At 3 Growing Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.