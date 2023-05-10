Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Tops $6.84

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $6.84 or 0.00024263 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $546.95 million and approximately $68.66 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

