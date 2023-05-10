Insider Buying: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,100 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 566,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,215,373.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 548 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $10,532.56.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 1,000 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $19,990.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 245 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $4,410.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 133 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,394.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,549 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $29,895.70.

On Thursday, April 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,466 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 445 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $8,962.30.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

ACR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,876. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 118.26 and a current ratio of 118.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACR. Raymond James upped their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About ACRES Commercial Realty



ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

