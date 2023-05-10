Insider Buying: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) CFO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) CFO Nicole S. Stokes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,368.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.23. 371,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

