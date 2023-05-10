Insider Buying: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) CFO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) CFO Nicole S. Stokes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,368.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of ABCB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.23. 371,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24.
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
ABCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
