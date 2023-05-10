Insider Buying: Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,369.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GPRE stock remained flat at $29.71 during trading on Wednesday. 1,003,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Plains by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after buying an additional 290,543 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,824,000 after buying an additional 74,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,234,000 after buying an additional 266,997 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76,362 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

