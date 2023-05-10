Insider Buying: Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder Acquires 4,420 Shares of Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $19,713.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,861,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,600,657.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 2,040 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $9,812.40.

On Friday, April 28th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 2,173 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $10,234.83.

On Monday, April 24th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 4,280 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $19,987.60.

On Thursday, April 20th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 1,850 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,842.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 1,850 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $9,934.50.

On Friday, April 14th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 1,901 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $10,018.27.

On Wednesday, April 12th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,577 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $19,601.96.

On Monday, April 10th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 1,923 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,749.61.

On Wednesday, April 5th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 7,280 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $39,967.20.

On Monday, April 3rd, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,587 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $18,760.01.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RANI stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,585. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 20.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RANI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

