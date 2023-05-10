Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Sells 5,734 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,816. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $136.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

