Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $649,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thaddeus Gerard Weed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $311,855.00.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $65.20. 156,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,349. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 297.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.93.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,681.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 261,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 832.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 243,096 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $11,464,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

