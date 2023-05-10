Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,664,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,524,270.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, April 10th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $177,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $202,600.00.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 24.0 %

Shares of CTKB traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. 6,240,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,439. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 99,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 26,479 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,379,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 552,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.