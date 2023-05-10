Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells 529 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.24. 280,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,305. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.54 and a 12 month high of $294.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,937,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,373,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.7% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 481,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,492,000 after purchasing an additional 68,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

