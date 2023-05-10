Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Sells 2,786 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) Director Monty K. Allen sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $128,239.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,360.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IRMD stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 51,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.06.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in IRadimed by 5.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 205,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in IRadimed during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in IRadimed by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

