Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.62. 2,047,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,458. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,621,000 after buying an additional 1,443,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,617,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,990,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after purchasing an additional 805,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

