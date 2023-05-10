Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Major Shareholder Sells 24,819,473 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.55. 1,750,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,823. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,354.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 662,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 652,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

