Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) VP Sells $483,767.24 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total transaction of $483,767.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,404.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Jandrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $288.24. 280,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.81 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.54 and a 52 week high of $294.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

