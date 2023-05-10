Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 11,112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,376,000 after purchasing an additional 755,197 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake Price Performance

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,937 shares of company stock worth $39,414,840. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $165.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.