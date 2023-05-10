Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,778,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 0.1 %

RE stock opened at $382.87 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

