Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $437,000.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $437,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616,555 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,453.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $893,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $220,250.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $647,550.00.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. 416,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,539. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $47.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intapp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 592,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,484,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

