Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VNET Group

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by analysts at VNET Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Intapp Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ INTA traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $45.04. 416,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,557. Intapp has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $4,437,726.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,006,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,872,304.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $4,437,726.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,006,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,872,304.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $164,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at $585,861.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,960 shares of company stock valued at $16,075,879 in the last ninety days. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Intapp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

