IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Up 584.4% in April

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 584.4% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 965,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IGXT remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 78,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.44.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The was founded on July 27, 1999 and is headquartered in Ville Saint-Laurent, Canada.

