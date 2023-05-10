Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $142.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,640,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,770 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 4.0% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $142,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7 %

DIS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.43. 4,418,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,124,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

