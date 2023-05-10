International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Trading Down 6%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 752,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,163,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

International Game Technology Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

