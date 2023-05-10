InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.88% of ProShares UltraShort Euro worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Euro in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000.

NYSEARCA:EUO opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96.

The ProShares UltraShort Euro (EUO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Dollar per Euro index. The fund provides a -200% exposure to the daily performance of the EUR spot price against the US dollar as measured by Bloomberg. EUO was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

