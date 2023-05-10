InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.17.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $262.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.97. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

