InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

