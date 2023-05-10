InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $816,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

