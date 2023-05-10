InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.