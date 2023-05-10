InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $220.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

