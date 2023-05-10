Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.8% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.85. 512,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,054. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,765 shares of company stock valued at $26,718,251 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

