Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,157,515 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 692,240 shares.The stock last traded at $20.65 and had previously closed at $20.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,053,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523,681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,270,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,935,000 after purchasing an additional 515,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,136,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,730,000 after purchasing an additional 588,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

