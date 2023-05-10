Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Up 320.4% in April

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 320.4% from the April 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSMQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,359. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 34,780 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

