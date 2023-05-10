Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Up 320.4% in April

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 320.4% from the April 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
BSMQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,359. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $24.31.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.