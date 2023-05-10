Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the April 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DWAS stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $73.33. 35,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,689. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $572.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $273,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

