Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the April 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
DWAS stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $73.33. 35,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,689. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $572.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
