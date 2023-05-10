Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, an increase of 833.9% from the April 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 429.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. 1,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

