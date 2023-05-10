Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the April 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,905,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 346,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 257,602 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 89,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. 101,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,131. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0364 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

