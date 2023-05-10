Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.04

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.04 and last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 1620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 263.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

